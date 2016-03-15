FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gurit Holding FY operating profit rises to CHF 33.0 mln
March 15, 2016

BRIEF-Gurit Holding FY operating profit rises to CHF 33.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Gurit Holding AG :

* Net profit of 22.6 million Swiss francs in 2015 (2014: 11.1 million Swiss francs)

* Estimates that company will continue to grow on a low single-digit level in 2016

* Net sales for FY 2015 increase currency-adjusted by 10.4 pct to 359.4 million Swiss francs; operating profit margin reaches 9.2 pct of net sales in 2015

* FY operating profit rises to 33.0 million Swiss francs; cash flow from operating activities of 37.2 million Swiss francs 

* Proposed distribution of 15.00 Swiss francs per bearer share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

