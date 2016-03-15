FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-African Bank says certain conditions for restructuring fulfilled
March 15, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-African Bank says certain conditions for restructuring fulfilled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - African Bank Limited :

* Restructuring: Ministerial approval obtained and Registrar of Banks approvals granted

* Approvals granted subject fulfillment of certain conditions, which themselves not suspensive & which curator, Good Bank management expect to meet in due course

* Final implementation of African Bank restructuring is subject to fulfillment or waiver of remaining suspensive conditions by or before March 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

