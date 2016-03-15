BRIEF-French Connection FY loss widens

March 15 (Reuters) - French Connection Group Plc

* Continued stronger performance in first 6 weeks of new financial year

* Underlying operating loss* of £(4.7)m (2015: £(0.8)m) largely due to disappointing trading performance during first half of year

* Group revenue of £164.2m, down 8.0%

* Overall performance for year has been disappointing due to very poor first half but improvement we have seen during second half

* Board has concluded that it is appropriate to prepare group financial statements on a going concern basis.