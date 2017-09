March 15 (Reuters) - Paris Realty Fund SA :

* FY gross operating profit 10.0 million euros versus 10.7 million euros ($11.88 million) year ago

* FY net profit group share 5.4 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago

* EPRA NAV per share at end of 2015 84.8 euros

* Proposes dividend of 3.0 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/21sFsNn Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9009 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)