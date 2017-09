March 15 (Reuters) - SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG :

* Company’s sales rose sharply in fiscal 2015 by nearly 4 million euros to 6.74 million euros ($7.47 million) now (previous year 2.78 million euros)

* FY earnings 0.84 million euros (previous year: 0.21 million euros)

* To propose unchanged dividend of 6 euro cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9017 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)