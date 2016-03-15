FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Societe Generale signs share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Kleinwort Benson
#Financials
March 15, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Societe Generale signs share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Kleinwort Benson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - BHF Kleinwort Benson Group SA :

* Societe Generale signs a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 pct of Kleinwort Benson from the Oddo Group

* Societe generale signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 pct of Kleinwort Benson and Kleinwort Benson Channel Islands Holdings Limited

* Subject to regulatory approvals, Kleinwort Benson will be acquired and eventually combined with Societe Generale Private Banking Hambros Source text: bit.ly/22guYXi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.