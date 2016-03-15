FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-State Street Corp updates on restructuring charges
March 15, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-State Street Corp updates on restructuring charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - State Street Corp

* estimate charges will include approximately $250 million to $300 million in severance, benefits costs associated with targeted staff reductions

* included within these estimates is a charge of approximately $100 million co expects to record in q1 of 2016

* Expects to incur future pre-tax restructuring charges of about $300 million to $400 million beginning in 2016 through dec 31, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

