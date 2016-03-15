FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Energy XXI Ltd says enters grace period on EGC interest payments
#Market News
March 15, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Energy XXI Ltd says enters grace period on EGC interest payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Energy XXI Ltd :

* Energy XXI Ltd says continues to engage in discussions with its debtholders and other stakeholders for plan to restructure its balance sheet

* Co has agreed to reduce its borrowing base from $500 million to $377.7 million and unwind certain hedging transactions

* Energy XXI makes EPL interest payment and enters grace period on EGC interest payments

* Energy XXI Ltd says has made interest payment due on its EPL Oil And Gas, Inc. 8.25% senior notes

* Operations are continuing as normal while discussions are ongoing with its debtholders and other stakeholders

* Energy XXI Ltd says elected not to make interest payments due on Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc.’s outstanding 11% senior secured 2nd lien notes

* Elected not to make interest payments due on EGC’s outstanding 6.875% senior notes due on mar 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
