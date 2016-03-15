FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Eli Lilly announces change to primary endpoint of EXPEDITION3 study
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eli Lilly announces change to primary endpoint of EXPEDITION3 study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co :

* Functional outcomes will be measured during trial in same manner as previously designed

* Two functional outcomes will now be considered key secondary endpoints for expedition3 study

* Lilly announces change to primary endpoint of EXPEDITION3 study

* Decided to amend EXPEDITION3 trial to include a single primary endpoint of cognition

* Eli lilly and co says endpoint change affects study’s data analysis plan, but it does not affect anything related to actual conduct of trial

* Will continue to remain blinded to study data until after database lock occurs in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.