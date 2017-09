March 15 (Reuters) - Newcap Holding A/S :

* FY net interest and fee income 139.4 million Danish crowns versus 131.1 million crowns year ago

* FY EBTDA 23.9 million crowns versus 22.9 million crowns year ago

* Sees 2016 EBTDA of about 20-30 million crowns before deduction of minority shareholdings  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)