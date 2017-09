March 15 (Reuters) - Atea ASA :

* Signs deal to deliver software and software asset management services to Norwegian Defense Force

* Says estimated revenue of deal is 80 million - 90 million Norwegian crowns ($9.38-10.55 million) annually

* Agreement runs for two years with two-year extension option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5271 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)