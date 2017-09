March 15 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc :

* UPS invests $100 million in compressed natural gas, CNG vehicles and related infrastructure

* Working to meet goal of logging one billion miles with alternative fuel and advanced technology fleet by end of 2017

* Plans to build additional 12 CNG fueling stations,add 380 new CNG tractors to alternative fuel,technology fleet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: