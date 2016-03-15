FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lublin court resolved to secure Symbio Polska's shareholders claims
March 15, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lublin court resolved to secure Symbio Polska's shareholders claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Symbio Polska SA :

* On March 4 Lublin court resolved to secure the claims of the company’s shareholders: the Luxembourg-based EECP I S.a.r.l and the US-based SEAF Global SME Facility LLC

* Shareholders claims concern invalidity or repeal of the resolution number 6 of the company’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders from Jan. 26 on series I share issue

* The shareholders have two weeks to file the lawsuit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

