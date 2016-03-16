FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P places Valeant Pharmaceuticals' 'B+' rating on CreditWatch Negative
#Market News
March 16, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P places Valeant Pharmaceuticals' 'B+' rating on CreditWatch Negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - S&P:

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. ‘B+’ rating placed on CreditWatch Negative

* Although Valeant states it will be able to meet financial covenants through 2016, the cushion on these covenants is diminishing

* We expect Valeant to succeed with obtaining waivers to resolve covenants in its credit agreement

* Potential for further operational deterioration due to loss of employees or diminished negotiating power with partners now that Co is weakened

* “The delay in filing its 10-K for 2015 will likely result in a violation of reporting covenants this month”

* If Valeant's performance falls short of current expectations the company could be forced to pursue a covenant waiver or asset sales Source text - bit.ly/1ROfCyp Further company coverage: [VRX.TO VRX.N]

