March 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s No.2 oil producer Lukoil said:

* Signed an agreement on Monday with Sberbank to open non-revolving credit line for 80 billion roubles ($1.13 billion);

* Loan has maturity period until 26 February 2021. Further company coverage: ($1 = 71.0692 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)