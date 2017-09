March 15 (Reuters) - mut AG Messgeraete fuer Medizin und Umwelttechnik :

* FY EBIT of about 5.9 million euros ($6.55 million), +97 pct

* FY revenue of about 52.0 million euros, +5 pct

* Sees modest increase in sales and EBIT of about 6.2 million euros for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9009 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)