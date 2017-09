March 15 (Reuters) - Gr Sarantis Sa

* FY 2015 EBITDA 29.8 million euros ($33.10 million) versus 25.6 million euros year ago

* FY 2015 net profit at 19.8 million euros versus 17.1 million euros year ago

* FY 2015 turnover at 278.8 million euros versus 248.4 million euros year ago

* To propose dividend of 0.16 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1RLNtYK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)