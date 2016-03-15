BRIEF-Golden Ocean issues 13.37 mln shares in repair issue

March 15 (Reuters) - Golden Ocean Group Ltd

* Says based on received subscriptions at the expiry of the subscription period, a total of 13,369,291 shares were allocated in accordance with the allocation criteria set out in the prospectus dated February 23, 2016.

* Says as a result, the Company will issue 13,369,291 new shares at NOK 5.00 per share raising gross proceeds of NOK 66.8 million (or approximately USD 7.8 million).  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)