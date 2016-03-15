FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore says reaches settlement with a U.S. shipyard
March 15, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore says reaches settlement with a U.S. shipyard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Gulfmark Offshore Inc :

* Gulfmark Offshore announces settlement of dispute with shipyard providing no further required capital expenditures

* Settlement has been reached in previously disclosed dispute resolution proceedings with a U.S. shipyard

* Delivery of first vessel is scheduled for Q3 of 2016

* Settlement reached results in no additional payments required to that shipyard

* Settlement also grants an option to purchase second vessel for $26 million on June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

