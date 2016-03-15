BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore says reaches settlement with a U.S. shipyard

March 15 (Reuters) - Gulfmark Offshore Inc :

* Gulfmark Offshore announces settlement of dispute with shipyard providing no further required capital expenditures

* Settlement has been reached in previously disclosed dispute resolution proceedings with a U.S. shipyard

* Delivery of first vessel is scheduled for Q3 of 2016

* Settlement reached results in no additional payments required to that shipyard

* Settlement also grants an option to purchase second vessel for $26 million on June 30, 2017