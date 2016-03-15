BRIEF-MicroAd plans to launch service aiding Japanese businesses in India's e-commerce market - Nikkei

March 15 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* MicroAd plans to launch a service aiding Japanese businesses in India’s growing e-commerce market - Nikkei

* MicroAd will join forces with Japanese logistics company Kintetsu World Express and local concerns to support all aspects of online shopping in India - Nikkei

* MicroAd will team up with a local company that will purchase the goods from Japanese businesses and then turn around and sell them - Nikkei

* Goods will be stored in warehouses operated by Kintetsu World Express local unit and distributed using delivery network of JV between Kintetsu World Express and Gati - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1SQnLHB) Further company coverage: