March 15 (Reuters) - Caseys General Stores Inc

* Same-Store sales for prepared food and fountain increased 10.3%, and grocery and other merchandise increased 12.0% in feb 2016 compared to feb 2015

* Same-Store fuel gallons sold increased 4.2% in february 2016 compared to february 2015 Source text (1.usa.gov/1TMbRPP)