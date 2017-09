March 15 (Reuters) - Towerstream Corp -

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Has encountered delay in assembling information, in particular financial statements, for fiscal year ended dec 31

* Expects that consolidated statement of operations for fy 2015 will report greater net loss compared to fy 2014 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1QVTc1L Further company coverage: