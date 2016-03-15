FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT ammends distribution reinvestment plan
March 15, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT ammends distribution reinvestment plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Slate Retail Reit :

* Slate Retail REIT announces distribution for the month of March 2016 and amendment to its distribution reinvestment plan

* Discount at which class U units are issued pursuant to reit’s drip will be decreased from 3 percent to 0 percent, to take effect with March 2016 distribution

* In electing to participate in DRIP, unitholders will have their cash distributions used to purchase class U units of REIT

* Holders of class A units, class U units and class I units of reit are eligible to participate in distribution reinvestment plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

