March 15 (Reuters) - Eurazeo SA :

* Will acquire Glion Institute of Higher Education and Les Roches International School of Hotel Management

* Eurazeo will invest over 220 million swiss francs ($223.1 million) based on an Enterprise Value of approximately 380 million francs Source text: bit.ly/1RjiI30 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9860 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)