BRIEF-Dish network issues statement on distribution renewal negotiations with NBCuniversal
March 15, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dish network issues statement on distribution renewal negotiations with NBCuniversal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp

* issued statement regarding current distribution renewal negotiations with nbcuniversal

* dish filed a breach of contract lawsuit against nbc to address “violations”

* “dish currently expects to file for arbitration, which would prevent nbc from blacking out dish customers.”

* “in event of arbitration, affected programming would remain available during that process, and for foreseeable future”

* “nbc’s public statements against dish over past 24 hours are in violation of contract between two companies”

* “dish’s goal is to reach a mutually beneficial deal with nbc” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)

