BRIEF-Rex Energy Q4 non-GAAP shr loss $0.20

March 15 (Reuters) - Rex Energy Corp

* q4 2015 production volumes were 186.1 mmcfe/d, a decrease of 4% from q3 of 2015

* operating revenues from continuing operations for three months ended december 31, 2015 were $34.5 million, which represents a decrease of 51%

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.20

* Sees q1 production of about 200 mmcfe/d

* net loss attributable to common shareholders for three months ended december 31, 2015 was $1.85 per basic share