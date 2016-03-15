FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chipotle says restaurant sales started to recover since business update on Feb 3
March 15, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chipotle says restaurant sales started to recover since business update on Feb 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc :

* Since business update provided on Q4 earnings conference call on February 3, restaurant sales have started to recover

* Saw weekly sequential increases in net sales volumes, sequential improvements in weekly comparable restaurant sales from Feb 8 through first week of march

* For Q1 2016, expect to report a diluted loss per share

* Comparable sales improved to negative 24.7% for last two weeks of Feb, excluding extra leap day, from average of negative 33.8% during 1st 2 weeks of Feb

* Expect Q1 EPS will be a loss of $1.00 per share or worse

* Expect an increase in legal expenses associated with investigation by department of justice

* Weekly comparable restaurant sales modestly decreased during second week of march 2016

* For Q1 2016, anticipate restaurant-level operating margin to be in mid-single digits

* February sales comparable sales improved to negative 26.1% from negative 36.4% in January

* Comparable restaurant sales were negative 21.5% during week ended march 7

* Results second week of march declined to negative 27.3% as they were affected by temporary closing of a single boston area restaurant

* Announce hiring of James (Jim) Marsden as executive director of food safety at Chipotle

* During Q1 2016, anticipate restaurant-level operating margin to be in mid-single digit range

* Anticipate higher food costs due to additional food safety protocols put into place in Q1

* Q1 results will include an estimate of liability for expected, but unredeemed “free burrito offers”

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $904.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: 1.usa.gov/1XtvBpC Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
