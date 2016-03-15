FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abbott's Absorb earns positive review by FDA advisory committee
#Healthcare
March 15, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Abbott's Absorb earns positive review by FDA advisory committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories

* On separate question of whether there is reasonable assurance that device is efficacious, vote was 10 to 0 in favor

* FDA’s decision on Abbott’s PMA for the absorb dissolving stent is expected later this year

* Abbott’s absorb, the first fully dissolving heart stent, earns positive review by fda advisory committee

* Independent panel of experts convened by fda voted 9 to 0 that the benefits of absorb outweigh the risks

* N the question of whether there is reasonable assurance that the device is safe, the vote was 9 to 1 in favor Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
