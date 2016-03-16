FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dufry FY turnover up by 46.3 pct at CHF 6.14 bln
March 16, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dufry FY turnover up by 46.3 pct at CHF 6.14 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Dufry AG :

* Turnover grew by 46.3 pct and reached 6,139.3 million Swiss francs ($6.22 billion) in 2015

* Gross profit reached 3,574.7 million Swiss francs in 2015, compared to 2,463.6 million Swiss francs one year earlier

* Excluding non-recurring costs related to acquisitions of nuance and world duty free, cash earnings, which also adds back acquisition-related amortization, reached 292.1 million Swiss francs in 2015

* Passenger numbers expected to increase by over 6 pct for year 2016

* Net earnings reached -36.9 million Swiss francs in 2015

* FY EBIT went to 132.7 million Swiss francs from 208.9 million Swiss francs in previous year

* FY net earnings to equity holders at -79.3 million Swiss francs  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9871 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

