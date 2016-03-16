FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Solvay to exit INOVYN joint venture early
March 16, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Solvay to exit INOVYN joint venture early

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Solvay :

* Solvay and INEOS intend to advance solvay’s exit from INOVYN joint venture

* Solvay and ineos today announce their intention to end their 50/50 chlorovinyls INOVYN joint venture earlier than originally foreseen

* INEOS to become sole shareholder

* Upon exit, Solvay would receive a final exit price payment of 335 million euros ($371.75 million)

* Closing of transaction is likely to occur in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

