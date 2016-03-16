FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen FY 2015 revenue up 7.5 pct at EUR 75.1 mln
March 16, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen FY 2015 revenue up 7.5 pct at EUR 75.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - VIB Vermoegen AG :

* FY group revenue grew by 7.5 pct to 75.1 million euros ($83.34 million)after 69.9 million euros previous year

* Will propose a dividend to annual general meeting amounting to 0.51 euros per share

* For FY 2016 expects a total operating revenue between 78.0 million and 82.0 million euros

* For FY EBIT is to grow between 58.0 million and 61.0 million euros and EBT between 38.0 million and 40.5 million euros, each before valuation effects

* FY EBIT rose disproportionately by 24.2 pct to 73.4 million euros (previous year: 59.1 million euros)

* FY group result also improved significantly in 2015 by 35.9 pct to 44.0 million euros (previous year: 32.4 million euros)

* Expects operating cash inflows (FFO) for current fiscal year between 33.0 million and 35.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

