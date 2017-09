BRIEF-CBO Territoria FY operating income rises to 15.1 mln euros

March 16 (Reuters) - CBO Territoria SA :

* FY net income group share 6.6 million euros ($7.32 million)versus 10.4 million euros a year ago

* FY operating income 15.1 million euros versus 12.7 million euros a year ago

* Anticipates for 2016 growth 3.3 pct of rental revenues gross to reach 18.4 million euros

* Proposes FY dividend of 0.17 euro per share

* NAV per share stood at eur 5.39, up 0.2 pct at end of year Source text: bit.ly/1pKHKMn Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9018 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)