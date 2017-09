March 16 (Reuters) - Pax Anlage AG :

* FY profit after tax 10.9 million Swiss francs ($11.04 million) versus 32.8 million francs year ago (after restatement)

* To increase dividend from 23.00 francs to 25.00 francs per share