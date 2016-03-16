FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grandvision reports FY earnings in line with Reuters poll
March 16, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Grandvision reports FY earnings in line with Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Grandvision NV :

* Grandvision reports revenue growth of 13.8 pct and EPS growth of 31.7 pct

* FY revenue is 3.21 billion euros vs 3.21 billion euros in Reuters poll

* FY adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA before non-recurring items) increased by 13.8 pct to 512 million euros (Reuters poll: 519 million euros)

* FY net profit (equity holders) is 213 million euros versus 220 million euros in Reuters poll

* Supervisory board proposes a final dividend of 0.14 euros per share in addition to the interim dividend of 0.14 euros per share paid in Sept. 2015

* Medium term financial objectives are to achieve annual revenue growth of at least 5 pct, excluding large scale acquisitions,

* Medium term targeted net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio remains at a maximum of 2.0x and we expect our cash flow generation to enable us to make further acquisitions

* Medium term financial objective is annual adjusted EBITDA growth in the high single digits, at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

