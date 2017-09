BRIEF-Zealand Pharma FY operating loss widens to DKK 81.3 million

March 16 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S :

* FY revenue 187.7 million Danish crowns ($27.9 million) versus 153.8 million crowns year ago

* FY operating loss 81.3 million crowns versus loss 73.5 million crowns year ago 

* 2016 operating loss before royalty income/expenses is expected in a range of 140 million-160 million crowns/ 19 million-21 million euros

* 2016 net operating expenses in 2016 are expected to increase to a range of 340 million-360 million crowns/ 45 million-48 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7217 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)