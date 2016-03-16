FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medica Nord acquires Natumin Pharma
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 16, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Medica Nord acquires Natumin Pharma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Medica Clinical Nord Holding AB :

* Acquires Natumin Pharma AB

* Purchase price to be paid in Medica Nord shares

* Carries out directed share issue of 75 million shares corresponding to about 19 million Swedish crowns ($2.28 million) at current share price

* Additional amount of up to 12.5 million crowns to be paid if Medica and Natumin show an EBITDA of 24 million crowns for FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3395 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

