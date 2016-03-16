BRIEF-Bioinvent granted European patent for immune-oncology antibody

March 16 (Reuters) - Bioinvent International Ab

* Bioinvent is granted a patent in europe for the immune-oncology antibody BI-505

* Says plans to shortly initiate a Phase II trial with BI-505 in patients with multiple myeloma, with the aim to prevent or significantly delay relapse of this serious form of hematologic cancer

* Says the European patent for BI-505 will enter into force on 6 April 2016 and will expire in 2026

* Says corresponding patents have already been granted in the US, Japan, Australia, China, South Korea and Russia, among other countries. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)