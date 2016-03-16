FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bioinvent granted European patent for immune-oncology antibody
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 16, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bioinvent granted European patent for immune-oncology antibody

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Bioinvent International Ab

* Bioinvent is granted a patent in europe for the immune-oncology antibody BI-505

* Says plans to shortly initiate a Phase II trial with BI-505 in patients with multiple myeloma, with the aim to prevent or significantly delay relapse of this serious form of hematologic cancer

* Says the European patent for BI-505 will enter into force on 6 April 2016 and will expire in 2026

* Says corresponding patents have already been granted in the US, Japan, Australia, China, South Korea and Russia, among other countries. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.