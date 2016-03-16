FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aker ASA sold 8 mln Havfisk shares at 9 pct discount
March 16, 2016 / 8:01 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Aker Asa

* Aker Capital AS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aker ASA, has today sold 8.5 million shares in Havfisk at a price of NOK 29.00 per share. The share was last traded at NOK 32 on Tuesday

* Aker says will continue to be a long-term majority owner in company

* Says remains positive to whitefish industry fundamentals and has a strong belief in havfisk’s growth going forward

* Says after transaction, Aker owns 53,501,793 shares in havfisk, corresponding to approximately 63.2 per cent of share capital

* Says Havfisk will remain a core holding in our industrial portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
