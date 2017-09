(Source text link added)

March 16 (Reuters) - Tryg :

* Says has appointed Christian Baltzer as new chief financial officer (CFO) as of 1 May 2016

* Christian Baltzer will succeed Tor Magne Lønnum, who will, as previously announced, leave Tryg by the end of April 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)