BRIEF-Sparekassen Sjælland FY net profit DKK 144.4 million
March 16, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sparekassen Sjælland FY net profit DKK 144.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Sparekassen Sjaelland :

* FY net profit 144.4 million Danish crowns

* Proposes 2015 dividend of 3 crowns/shr

* Costs associated with merger (Sparekassen Sjælland and Sparekassen Fyn) are included in the financial expectations of a higher profit after tax in 2016

* Sees 2016 net profit to be higher than in 2015 when it was of 144.4 million crowns

* Sees 2016 core earnings of 367 million - 407 million crowns

* Sees impairments decrease in 2016 compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon:

(Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
