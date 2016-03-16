FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BioPorto EBIT loss narrows to DKK 12.8 mln
March 16, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BioPorto EBIT loss narrows to DKK 12.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - BioPorto A/S :

* FY revenues up 9 pct to 20.4 million Danish crowns ($3.03 million)

* FY EBIT loss 12.8 million crowns versus loss 15.3 million crowns year ago

* FY financial loss 10.7 million crowns versus loss 12.9 million crowns year ago

* In 2016, expects to generate revenue of around 27 million - 30 million, equivalent to 30-50 pct growth

* Plans higher investments in long-term growth potential at the expense of the short-term goal of becoming profitable in 2016

* Says accordingly, in 2016 a negative EBIT of around 7 million - 9 million crowns, equivalent to a loss after tax of 5.5 million - 7.5 million crowns, is expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7274 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

