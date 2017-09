March 16 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd

* All of conditions precedent have now been fulfilled and closing process completed, with a formal transaction effective date of 29 february 2016

* jse: slm - snt - fulfillment of all conditions precedent of the acquisition of an effective 30% interest in saham finances s.a Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)