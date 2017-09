March 16 (Reuters) - Quirin Bank AG :

* FY profit 4.3 million euros ($4.77 million) versus 2.9 million euros year ago (up 48 percent)

* FY net inflows increase to 2.6 billion euros

* Expects also in 2016 positive result