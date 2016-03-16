FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Matrx Pharmaceuticals completes reverse merger
March 16, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Matrx Pharmaceuticals completes reverse merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects entity in which Robert S. Cohen will become CEO to Matrx Pharmaceuticals SA from MATRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc in the third bullet. The company corrected its own statement.)

March 16 (Reuters) - Matrx Pharmaceuticals SA :

* Says reverse merger was completed on March 16

* Buys 100 percent stake in Cogyn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

* On March 11, Robert S. Cohen bought controlling stake in MATRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. becoming indirect owner of 72.5 percent stake in MATRX Pharmaceuticals SA

* Robert S. Cohen was major shareholder of Cogyn Pharmaceuticals, Inc and will be CEO of Matrx Pharmaceuticals SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
