BRIEF-LSE Group CEO says current deal valuation is appropriate one

March 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse Ceo
* LSE Group CEO says believe that current valuation for deal is appropriate one
* Deutsche Boerse CEO - Don’t have a name yet for combined exchange
* Deutsche Boerse CEO - All ICE did was show an interest
* LSEG CEO- says there will be changes, but it is too early to talk about details of these changes
* Deutsche Bboerse CEO- will share time between two headquarters
* Deutsche Boerse CEO- no decision made yet about whether UK shareholder vote before or after "Brexit" vote