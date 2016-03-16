FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LSE Group CEO says current deal valuation is appropriate one
March 16, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-LSE Group CEO says current deal valuation is appropriate one

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse Ceo

* LSE Group CEO says believe that current valuation for deal is appropriate one

* Deutsche Boerse CEO - Don’t have a name yet for combined exchange

* Deutsche Boerse CEO - All ICE did was show an interest

* LSEG CEO- says there will be changes, but it is too early to talk about details of these changes

* Deutsche Bboerse CEO- will share time between two headquarters

* Deutsche Boerse CEO- no decision made yet about whether UK shareholder vote before or after “Brexit” vote Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
