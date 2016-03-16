FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Delta Lloyd and Fubon announce partnership
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Delta Lloyd and Fubon announce partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd Nv :

* Fubon and Delta Lloyd announce partnership

* Companies have agreed to continue their discussions regarding forming an enhanced partnership

* In event that Fubon reaches a 15% ownership position, Fubon and Delta Lloyd will negotiate in good faith to enter into a relationship agreement

* Fubon may act as a sub-underwriter of rights issue in respect of all rights that would be allocated to it in respect of its shareholding

* Delta Lloyd will support Fubon’s intention to acquire further ordinary shares and rights of Delta Lloyd in open market or in any rump placement

* Delta Lloyd has also agreed to nominate one individual designated by fubon for appointment to Delta Lloyd’s supervisory board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.