March 16 (Reuters) - Data Respons ASA :

* Data Respons has signed contracts for delivery of specialist services with a customer in the automotive sector

* The services are worth a total of 25 million Swedish crowns ($3.00 million) and will be delivered in the current year ($1 = 8.3357 Swedish crowns)