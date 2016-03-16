FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Competition Tribunal conditionally approves Sibanye-Aquarius Platinum deal
March 16, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Competition Tribunal conditionally approves Sibanye-Aquarius Platinum deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Competition Tribunal:

* Has approved the merger of Sibanye Rustenburg Platinum Mines Proprietary Ltd and Rustenburg Mines, subject to certain conditions

* Has approved the merger of Sibanye Platinum Bermuda Proprietary Ltd and Aquarius Platinum Limited, subject to certain conditions

* In Sibanye’s merger with Rustenburg Platinum retrenchments as a result of the consolidation shall be limited to 260 employees. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
