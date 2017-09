March 16 (Reuters) - Gozde GSYO :

* Says unit Ismet Ambalaj buys 2.1 million shares representing 23 percent of Polinas Plastik for $20 million

* Buys 945,000 shares of total acquired shares representing 10.50 percent from Yazicilar Holding for $9.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)