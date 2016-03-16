FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-HBM Healthcare Investments says Skyepharma to merge with Vectura group
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-HBM Healthcare Investments says Skyepharma to merge with Vectura group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - HBM Healthcare Investments AG :

* Skyepharma to merge with Vectura group

* Under the terms of the proposed merger, Skyepharma shareholders will be entitled to receive 2.7977 new Vectura shares for every Skyepharma share

* HBM Healthcare Investments holds around 29.8 million shares of Skyepharma

* Subject to successful completion of transaction, which is expected to take place during Q3 2016, HBM Healthcare

* Investments will own approx 10 pct of the combined entity Source text - bit.ly/1VbHQIX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.